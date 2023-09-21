Court order blocks West Carthage motel from taking in long-term tenants

Pleasant Night Inn on North Broad Street in West Carthage
Pleasant Night Inn on North Broad Street in West Carthage(WWNY)
By Jeff Cole
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - West Carthage will keep a local motel from taking in long-term tenants.

The village was in State Supreme Court on Thursday as it tried to stop the Pleasant Night Inn from signing up to take in long-term tenants.

Ownership was thinking about working with a company looking to house migrants from New York City.

Having long-term tenants would violate village code.

A few weeks ago the judge issued a restraining order before hearing the case Thursday.

Village Mayor Scott Burto tells 7 News the village won a 60-day order and says the owner of the property will sign a document stipulating long-term stays won’t happen at the Pleasant Night Inn.

Burto’s argument about not allowing migrants to live in West Carthage is that the village doesn’t have the necessary services migrants would need, and there’s no public transportation to Watertown.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vehicle and an Amish buggy crashed in the town of Alexandria
Pickup truck and Amish buggy collide, serious injuries reported
Two children died and four other people were injured when a pickup truck crashed into the rear...
1yo & 3yo dead after pickup rear ends Amish buggy
Some neighbors are worried about the condition of a Three Mile Bay property. They’re...
Neighbors wonder if property operates puppy mill
Sliders Food Mart in Clayton
Who bought that $1M Powerball ticket in Clayton? Revealed!
Anthony Dibella
Man who murdered sister over ‘witchcraft’ going to prison

Latest News

U.S. Capitol
Fort Drum workers union wants Congress to avoid government shutdown
Solar Eclipse
How prepared is St. Lawrence County for solar eclipse crowds?
Trevor Payant and Diane Rutherford receive an award from the New York State Broadcasters...
7 News receives state broadcasting award for stories on homelessness
Ask the Pharmacist - Flu Prevention September 21