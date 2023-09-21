Court order blocks West Carthage motel from taking in long-term tenants

WEST CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - West Carthage will keep a local motel from taking in long-term tenants.

The village was in State Supreme Court on Thursday as it tried to stop the Pleasant Night Inn from signing up to take in long-term tenants.

Ownership was thinking about working with a company looking to house migrants from New York City.

Having long-term tenants would violate village code.

A few weeks ago the judge issued a restraining order before hearing the case Thursday.

Village Mayor Scott Burto tells 7 News the village won a 60-day order and says the owner of the property will sign a document stipulating long-term stays won’t happen at the Pleasant Night Inn.

Burto’s argument about not allowing migrants to live in West Carthage is that the village doesn’t have the necessary services migrants would need, and there’s no public transportation to Watertown.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.