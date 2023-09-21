Danny A. Durham, 69, of Antwerp

Danny A. Durham, age 69, of Antwerp, but formerly of Gouverneur, passed away on September 19, 2023. (Funeral Home)

In keeping with Danny’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral service. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home, Gouverneur. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Danny was born on October 10, 1953 in Canton, NY to the late Maynard and Mabel (Day) Durham. He attended Gouverneur School. He was married to Becky Ericson from 1980-2019. The marriage ended in divorce.

Danny worked for various companies though his life, but most recently worked as a laborer for the Laborer’s Union Local 322 until his retirement. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and cooking.

Surviving is a son and his wife, Jason John and Carrie J. Durham; Cassie Hitchcock, who was like a daughter to Danny; a sister, Betsy Brabant; two step brothers, Jackie “Buck” Tharrett and Terry Tharrett; four grandchildren, Calob, Justin, Sophie and Walker Durham and several nieces and nephews.

Danny is predeceased by his parents; a son, Justin Lee Durham; four brothers, Maynard “Yogi”, Orin “Bubba”, Oscar “Buzzy” and Ronald “Huck”Durham; two sisters, Ruth Lutz and Rose Toscano and a grandson, Jason Durham.

