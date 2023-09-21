Donald C. Kast, 68, of Waddington

Donald C. Kast died suddenly September 12, 2023. (Funeral Home)

WADDINGTON, New York (WWNY) - Donald C. Kast died suddenly September 12, 2023. He was 68. Born December 8, 1954 in Watertown, NY to the late Claude E. and Olga J. (Soloman) Kast.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Phillips Memorial Home, 28 Clinton Street Waddington, NY.

He grew up on a farm in Woodville, NY and attended Union Academy of Belleville Central School in Belleville, NY, where he graduated in June of 1972. After working two summers (1972-1973) for Stony Island, Henderson Harbor, NY, a part of Phillips Petroleum Company as one of the caretakers, he enlisted in the United States Coast Guard in February 1974.

In Early December 1985, while stationed at Wellesly Island, NY he met Eileen M. Steinbacher; the person from the first time he spoke to her on the phone knew she was going to change his life. Boy did she ever. They married August 23, 1986 in Orangeville, NY.

He retired from the Coast Guard in March of 1996 after 22 years to work on a to do list he created when he and his wife moved to the property they purchased in Waddington, NY in the spring of 1991. While retired, an opportunity came and he started working for the St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation in Massena, NY, in March of 2002. He worked there as a line handler for 15 years, retiring in February of 2017 to continue working on the expanded “list” he started in 1991. Never one to sit still, he always had a project going or enjoying boating, motorcycles, the outdoors and tinkering on all things mechanical. To all those he knew and called friends he would give them the shirt off his back and be there to help.

He is survived by his wife Eileen, their two dogs, Abby and Bota, his brother Andrew J. of Clay, NY and several cousins.

Services are at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to either the Waddington Rescue Squad, Waddington Fire Department or Rescue Squad or Fire Department of your choice.

