Environmental cleanup underway after tanker spill in Lewis County

The state estimates that 5,000 gallons of asphalt emulsion spilled Tuesday when a tanker truck...
The state estimates that 5,000 gallons of asphalt emulsion spilled Tuesday when a tanker truck overturned in Lewis County.(New York State Department of Environmental Conservation)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF LEWIS, New York (WWNY) - The state estimates that 5,000 gallons of asphalt emulsion spilled Tuesday when a tanker truck overturned in Lewis County.

The Department of Environmental Conservation said Thursday that its cleanup and investigation continues.

On Tuesday afternoon, the truck overturned on State Route 26 near the intersection of Osceola Road in the town of Lewis.

According to the DEC, the asphalt emulsion spilled into the east branch of the Mohawk River.

The DEC says its spills response experts immediately responded to the scene.

Officials say a fish kill was reported downstream following the crash, but that “there are no anticipated impacts to public drinking water supplies.”

While cleanup continues, the DEC says it’s doing “a full evaluation of potential environmental impacts.”

The state estimates that 5,000 gallons of asphalt emulsion spilled Tuesday when a tanker truck...
The state estimates that 5,000 gallons of asphalt emulsion spilled Tuesday when a tanker truck overturned in Lewis County.(New York State Department of Environmental Conservation)

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vehicle and an Amish buggy crashed in the town of Alexandria
Pickup truck and Amish buggy collide, serious injuries reported
Two children died and four other people were injured when a pickup truck crashed into the rear...
1yo & 3yo dead after pickup rear ends Amish buggy
Some neighbors are worried about the condition of a Three Mile Bay property. They’re...
Neighbors wonder if property operates puppy mill
Sliders Food Mart in Clayton
Who bought that $1M Powerball ticket in Clayton? Revealed!
Anthony Dibella
Man who murdered sister over ‘witchcraft’ going to prison

Latest News

World Peace Day
Copenhagen school celebrates World Peace Day
Ransomware
Ransomware attack deadline passes, hospitals say they see no major data leaks
A vehicle and an Amish buggy crashed in the town of Alexandria
Sheriff: fatal buggy crash ‘was most tragic accidents that we have seen’
Soldiers were swinging, shooting and sprinting on Thursday to find out who is the “Top Cop.”
Fort Drum soldiers compete to be top cop
Alex and BJ Mosher with their antique boat
Couple looks to restore antique boat