Environmental cleanup underway after tanker spill in Lewis County

TOWN OF LEWIS, New York (WWNY) - The state estimates that 5,000 gallons of asphalt emulsion spilled Tuesday when a tanker truck overturned in Lewis County.

The Department of Environmental Conservation said Thursday that its cleanup and investigation continues.

On Tuesday afternoon, the truck overturned on State Route 26 near the intersection of Osceola Road in the town of Lewis.

According to the DEC, the asphalt emulsion spilled into the east branch of the Mohawk River.

The DEC says its spills response experts immediately responded to the scene.

Officials say a fish kill was reported downstream following the crash, but that “there are no anticipated impacts to public drinking water supplies.”

While cleanup continues, the DEC says it’s doing “a full evaluation of potential environmental impacts.”

