Fort Drum soldiers compete to be top cop

Soldiers were swinging, shooting and sprinting on Thursday to find out who is the “Top Cop.”
By Zach Grady
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - Soldiers were swinging, shooting and sprinting on Thursday to find out who is the “Top Cop.”

The annual competition is hosted by Fort Drum’s 91st Military Police Battalion.

The all-day contest is broken down into three events including a high-speed driving course in the morning, and a marksmanship challenge at the end of the day.

The middle of the day is when Fort Drum soldiers and a civilian police unit out of Rome, New York went head to head on the obstacle course.

“It’s a good event for soldiers within the different companies of the battalion to get together, set their skills that they trained all year long when it comes to first aid when it comes to marksmanship training, and also the EVAC course as well,” said Captain Eric Napier, Fort Drum Military Police, 227 Detachment.

Competitors say the annual event helps build bonds between the agencies that normally don’t get to interact.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

