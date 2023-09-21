Fort Drum workers union wants Congress to avoid government shutdown

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - A Fort Drum workers union calls on Congresswomen Elise Stefanik and Claudia Tenney to pass a budget to avoid what it calls a costly government shutdown.

The American Federation of Government Employees Local 400′s statement says it’s speaking out against the needless political grandstanding happening in Washington, and demands local congressional representatives do everything they can to avoid a shutdown.

Local 400 has 1,500 members and is the largest labor union of Fort Drum workers.

Republicans in the House need to pass a funding bill by the end of the month to avoid a shutdown.

That’ll be tough right now since Republicans can’t pass a defense bill. Votes, including one on Thursday, have failed.

Five conservative GOP rebels are holding it up.

Congresswomen Stefanik and Tenney are not part of that 5.

