Great Bend; Shooting & Search

No injuries, no threat
State Police after morning shooting
State Police after morning shooting(WWNY)
By Jeff Cole
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GREAT BEND, New York (WWNY) - State Route 26 in Great Bend was lined with State Police cruisers, troopers and investigators Thursday.

Few details are available, however, State Police tell 7NEWS, there are no injuries from a shooting that happened early Thursday morning. Troopers also say they have everyone involved and there is no threat to the public.

On scene, investigators, troopers and at least one K9 could be seen entering a wooded area. There’s also a damaged tan pickup truck near where police are searching. It’s unknown if the truck is part of the investigation.

State police say more information is expected to be released later today.

