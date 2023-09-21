Highlights & scores: Action on the pitch from Frontier League & NAC

(WWNY) - Soccer was the name of the game in both the Frontier League and Northern Athletic Conference.

Watertown hosted General Brown in boys’ Frontier League soccer.

- Aaron Orvis has an early save for the visiting Lions.

- At the other end, Devon Connell, in goal for Watertown, grabs a loose ball.

- Cyclones score the first goal of the game. Parker Andeorio jumps on the rebound and dents the back of the net.

Watertown goes on to beat General Brown 5-0.

Colton-Pierrepont was at Parishville-Hopkinton for a boys’ soccer matchup of undefeateds in the NAC East Division.

- In the 11th minute, Avery Zenger centers for Joey Guiney who tucks the low shot into the net. It’s 1-0 Panthers.

- Off a restart, third man over the ball — Zenger — fires a long-range missile under the crossbar. It’s 2-0 P-H.

- Guiney takes the penalty kick. Colts’ keeper Nate Smith saves, but Guiney crashes the net and scores on the rebound. It’s 3-0 Panthers.

- P-H is looking for more. Zenger’s shot hits the goalpost and ricochets out.

- Zenger again, off Smith and off the crossbar for the save.

- Brian Griffith feeds Ray Voisine, who fires from out near midfield and slips the ball under the crossbar for the final goal.

Parishville-Hopkinton beats Colton-Pierrepont 4-0.

Wednesday’s local scores

Boys’ high school soccer

Watertown 5, General Brown 0

South Jefferson 5, Carthage 1

Beaver River, Copenhagen — postponed

Belleville Henderson 3, LaFargeville 0

Lyme 5, South Lewis 1

Alexandria 1, Thousand Islands 0

St. Lawrence Central 7, Madrid-Waddington 0

Parishville-Hopkinton 4, Colton-Pierrepont 0

Brushton-Moira 4, St. Regis Falls 0

Girls’ high school soccer

Hermon-DeKalb 9, Hammond 2

Edwards-Knox 6, Heuvelton 0

Lisbon 4, Harrisville 1

St. Lawrence Central 3, Madrid-Waddington 0

Men’s college soccer

SUNY Plattsburgh 4, SUNY Potsdam 0

Women’s college soccer

Clarkson 2, Skidmore 0

SUNY Plattsburgh 0, SUNY Potsdam 0

High school volleyball

Massena 3, Chateaugay 1

Tupper Lake 3, Salmon River 2

