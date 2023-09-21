Highlights & scores: Action on the pitch from Frontier League & NAC
(WWNY) - Soccer was the name of the game in both the Frontier League and Northern Athletic Conference.
Watertown hosted General Brown in boys’ Frontier League soccer.
- Aaron Orvis has an early save for the visiting Lions.
- At the other end, Devon Connell, in goal for Watertown, grabs a loose ball.
- Cyclones score the first goal of the game. Parker Andeorio jumps on the rebound and dents the back of the net.
Watertown goes on to beat General Brown 5-0.
Colton-Pierrepont was at Parishville-Hopkinton for a boys’ soccer matchup of undefeateds in the NAC East Division.
- In the 11th minute, Avery Zenger centers for Joey Guiney who tucks the low shot into the net. It’s 1-0 Panthers.
- Off a restart, third man over the ball — Zenger — fires a long-range missile under the crossbar. It’s 2-0 P-H.
- Guiney takes the penalty kick. Colts’ keeper Nate Smith saves, but Guiney crashes the net and scores on the rebound. It’s 3-0 Panthers.
- P-H is looking for more. Zenger’s shot hits the goalpost and ricochets out.
- Zenger again, off Smith and off the crossbar for the save.
- Brian Griffith feeds Ray Voisine, who fires from out near midfield and slips the ball under the crossbar for the final goal.
Parishville-Hopkinton beats Colton-Pierrepont 4-0.
Wednesday’s local scores
Boys’ high school soccer
Watertown 5, General Brown 0
South Jefferson 5, Carthage 1
Beaver River, Copenhagen — postponed
Belleville Henderson 3, LaFargeville 0
Lyme 5, South Lewis 1
Alexandria 1, Thousand Islands 0
St. Lawrence Central 7, Madrid-Waddington 0
Parishville-Hopkinton 4, Colton-Pierrepont 0
Brushton-Moira 4, St. Regis Falls 0
Girls’ high school soccer
Hermon-DeKalb 9, Hammond 2
Edwards-Knox 6, Heuvelton 0
Lisbon 4, Harrisville 1
St. Lawrence Central 3, Madrid-Waddington 0
Men’s college soccer
SUNY Plattsburgh 4, SUNY Potsdam 0
Women’s college soccer
Clarkson 2, Skidmore 0
SUNY Plattsburgh 0, SUNY Potsdam 0
High school volleyball
Massena 3, Chateaugay 1
Tupper Lake 3, Salmon River 2
