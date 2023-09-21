How prepared is St. Lawrence County for solar eclipse crowds?

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - On April 8 of next year the north country will experience a unique cosmic event: a total solar eclipse. It’s expected to draw crowds perhaps not seen before in the region.

“It’s being predicted that we’re going to be seeing anywhere between 50,000 and 150,000 people coming through the county for the eclipse, based on other eclipses that have happened in the past in other states,” said St. Lawrence County Emergency Services Director Matthew Denner.

With that sort of crowd, Denner is telling the county to prepare now.

“There’s a lot of concerns. Route 3 has two gas stations, which would mean only two spots all the way from the beginning of our county to the end for people to stop and use a bathroom,” he said.

This past Monday night, Denner presented his concerns before the county board of legislators’ operations committee in Canton.

We asked District 6 Legislator Larry Denesha, who represents the towns of DeKalb, Fine, Russell, Clare and Clifton, if he and his district were prepared for next April.

“Today? No. The infrastructure is limited but it is something we will be discussing. There are a number of parking areas along Route 3 in the town of Fine and in the town of Clifton where folks can park and hopefully get a good view of the, I guess, three and a half minutes eclipse,” said Denesha.

Denner says he wants the county to form a task force with the goal of getting the county prepared over the next 7 months, hoping things move smoothly as people get the chance to see a once-in-a-lifetime event in St. Lawrence County.

