Who bought that $1M Powerball ticket in Clayton? Revealed!

Sliders Food Mart in Clayton
Sliders Food Mart in Clayton(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - A second-prize Powerball ticket sold at a Clayton convenience store was purchased by a woman from New York’s Southern Tier.

Lottery officials say Joanne Jeske of Binghamton has claimed the $1 million prize for matching the first five numbers in the July 19 drawing.

There’s been a great deal of speculation as to who holds the second-prize winning ticket, which was purchased at Sliders Food Mart.

The winning numbers for that evening’s drawing were 07 10 11 13 24 Powerball 24.

Jeske received a one-time lump sum payment totaling $651,000 after taxes and other withholdings.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vehicle and an Amish buggy crashed in the town of Alexandria
Pickup truck and Amish buggy collide, serious injuries reported
Some neighbors are worried about the condition of a Three Mile Bay property. They’re...
Neighbors wonder if property operates puppy mill
A Utah woman who gave online parenting advice via a once popular YouTube channel has been...
Woman accused of menacing someone with knife
Anthony Dibella
Man who murdered sister over ‘witchcraft’ going to prison
Kenneth Durham
Murder suspect: ‘I’m innocent until proven guilty’

Latest News

Highlights & scores
Highlights & scores
Indian River girls' swim team
Indian River girls' swim team
Two children die in crash between pickup truck and Amish buggy
Two children die in crash between pickup truck and Amish buggy
Thursday AM weather
Thursday AM weather
Send It To 7 Pics of the Week
Send It To 7 Pics of the Week