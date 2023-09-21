Who bought that $1M Powerball ticket in Clayton? Revealed!
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - A second-prize Powerball ticket sold at a Clayton convenience store was purchased by a woman from New York’s Southern Tier.
Lottery officials say Joanne Jeske of Binghamton has claimed the $1 million prize for matching the first five numbers in the July 19 drawing.
There’s been a great deal of speculation as to who holds the second-prize winning ticket, which was purchased at Sliders Food Mart.
The winning numbers for that evening’s drawing were 07 10 11 13 24 Powerball 24.
Jeske received a one-time lump sum payment totaling $651,000 after taxes and other withholdings.
Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.