Who bought that $1M Powerball ticket in Clayton? Revealed!

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - A second-prize Powerball ticket sold at a Clayton convenience store was purchased by a woman from New York’s Southern Tier.

Lottery officials say Joanne Jeske of Binghamton has claimed the $1 million prize for matching the first five numbers in the July 19 drawing.

There’s been a great deal of speculation as to who holds the second-prize winning ticket, which was purchased at Sliders Food Mart.

The winning numbers for that evening’s drawing were 07 10 11 13 24 Powerball 24.

Jeske received a one-time lump sum payment totaling $651,000 after taxes and other withholdings.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.