Indian River girls’ swim team keeps improving

PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - The Indian River girls’ swim team is currently 2-2. The warriors are showing improvement in the pool this season.

The team has been competitive in each meet, improving on their times every event.

It’s a small group of swimmers but a very coachable group that’s dedicated to improving their performances.

The bulk of the swimmers have been in the program for a long time. That fact helps them grow over time to become more technical and bring out the best they can be.

It’s a team that’s capable of surprising opposing teams this season.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.