LISBON, New York (WWNY) - A malnourished horse led to an animal cruelty charge for a Lisbon man.

St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 44-year-old Michael Chambers was the horse’s owner when it was found malnourished at his 5 Nelson Road residence.

He was ticketed and released to appear later in Lisbon town court.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.