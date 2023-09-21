Marguerite Gloria (Dillabough) Pearson, 99, of Ogdensburg

Marguerite Gloria (Dillabough) Pearson, age 99, of Ogdensburg passed away on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at Maplewood Nursing Home in Canton, NY. (Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral Services for Marguerite Gloria (Dillabough) Pearson, age 99, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Friday, September 22, 2023, at 1:00PM at Frary Funeral Home with Rev. Thomas Nichols officiating. Burial will be in Brier Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 12:00PM to 1:00PM on Friday, September 22, 2023, at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mrs. Pearson passed away on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at Maplewood Nursing Home in Canton, NY.

Marguerite is survived by a daughter, Linda J. Marshall and her husband, Dean D.; a grandson, Michael D. Marshall of Heuvelton, NY; and several cousins. She is also survived by step-children, David W. Masters of Dryden, NY and Valerie L. Kelly and her husband, David Robins, of Stow, OH. Marguerite is predeceased by a cousin, Elizabeth Russell.

Marguerite was born on May 8, 1924, in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of the late William N. and Pauline L. (Lunderman) Dillabough. She graduated from Brier Hill Union School in 1943 and went on to graduate from the Wallace Secretarial School in 1945. Marguerite married George H. Pearson on November 26, 1946 at the First Congregational Church in Ogdensburg with Rev. Gerald E. Boyce officiating. He predeceased her on September 22, 2009. Marguerite was first employed in the office by Empeall’s Store in Ogdensburg, NY, later working at St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center in Ogdensburg, NY. After retirement, her and her husband enjoyed Florida for twenty years. Marguerite later married William A. Masters on March 17, 2012, at the Methodist Church in De Peyster, NY, with Rev. Thomas Nichols officiating. He predeceased her on December 6, 2019.

Marguerite was an active parishioner of the De Peyster Methodist Church, member of the Hermon – Dekalb Senior Citizens and Ogdensburg Senior Citizens Group. She enjoyed reading, sewing, refinishing antique furniture, and exercising.

Donations may be made in Marguerite’s memory to St. Lawrence Valley SPCA, PO BOX 594, Ogdensburg, NY 13669.

Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhome.com.

