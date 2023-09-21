Michaelia Marie Reid, 35, of Watertown

Michaelia Marie Reid, 35, of Huntington Street, passed away on Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at home. (Funeral Home)

Calling hours will be held on Monday, September 25, 2023 from 4-6 pm at Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 6 pm. There will be no burial at this time.

Michaelia was born on April 14, 1988, the daughter of Rhonda L. (Glover) DeVito and Michael W. Reid. She attended Watertown High School.

She enjoyed hanging out with her friends, kids, and nieces and nephews.

Survivors include her mother and poppy, Rhonda and Kyle DeVito of Fayetteville, AK; her father, Michael Reid of Watertown; four children, Jayden, Ryleigh and Tanner Pearson, and MaKenna; her siblings, Denesha and Stephen Joles of Watertown; Ashley and Kyle Freeman of Watertown; her twin sister, Michaele Reid of Watertown; Andrew Good of Texas; and Christi of Texas; nieces and nephews (who lovingly referred to her as “Aunt Dobby”) Alyzea, Abigail, Allisyn, and Ashtyn Freeman; Kamden, Logan, and her best friend/niece Hartleigh Joles; and Jordyn; her bestie, Molly Dejourdan; as well as several aunts and uncles.

She was predeceased by her great-grandmother, Gloria Getter; her grandmother, Sylvia Glover; her great-uncle, Stephen Getter; and her paternal grandparents, Bob & Barbara Reid.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc. and condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com.

