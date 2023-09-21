Missing 2-year-old found in rural area sleeping with one family dog, while another stood nearby

Authorities said the girl had walked away from her home with two family dogs.
Authorities said the girl had walked away from her home with two family dogs.(KTTC)
By TV6 News Team and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAITHORN, Mich. (WLUC/Gray News) – A person riding an ATV found a 2-year-old who had gone missing in a rural area of Michigan.

According to Michigan State Police, troopers from the Iron Mountain Post were called to a home in the Faithorn area around 8 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a missing 2-year-old girl.

Authorities said the girl had walked away from her home with two family dogs.

Police conducted an extensive search that involved drones, multiple K-9 teams and residents in the area.

Assets and personnel from surrounding counties in Michigan and Wisconsin were also active in the search.

A local citizen on an ATV found the girl about three miles from her home around midnight.

The girl was asleep, using her smaller dog as a pillow while the larger one stayed nearby.

Officials said she was checked by medical staff and appeared to be in good health.

“Cooperation and coordination by various government and volunteer agencies in conjunction with community efforts contributed to the successful outcome,” police said.

The Michigan State Police Iron Mountain Post thanked everyone involved in locating the young girl.

Copyright 2023 WLUC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vehicle and an Amish buggy crashed in the town of Alexandria
Pickup truck and Amish buggy collide, serious injuries reported
Two children died and four other people were injured when a pickup truck crashed into the rear...
1yo & 3yo dead after pickup rear ends Amish buggy
Some neighbors are worried about the condition of a Three Mile Bay property. They’re...
Neighbors wonder if property operates puppy mill
Anthony Dibella
Man who murdered sister over ‘witchcraft’ going to prison
A Utah woman who gave online parenting advice via a once popular YouTube channel has been...
Woman accused of menacing someone with knife

Latest News

State Police after morning shooting
Great Bend; Shooting & Search
George Cerveny and his wife drove to Kentucky Lottery Headquarters on Wednesday, where they...
‘I went to bed a millionaire and didn’t even know it’: Man wins big with Mega Millions ticket
FILE - Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 27, 2022, in Beverly Hills,...
‘Euphoria’ star Angus Cloud’s cause of death revealed
This Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric...
Tropical storm warning issued for US East Coast ahead of potential cyclone, forecasters say
FILE - Meredith Stiehm, president of the Writers Guild of America West, pickets outside...
An end in sight? Striking writers and Hollywood studios resume negotiations for second day