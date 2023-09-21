Patricia K. Gengo, formerly of Winthrop (Funeral Home)

WINTHROP, New York (WWNY) - A memorial service for Miss Patricia K. Gengo, formerly of Winthrop, NY will be held Saturday, September 23rd, at 3pm at the Canton Unitarian Universalist Church, with Rev. James Galasinski officiating. Following the memorial her cremains will be interred in the Church Memorial Garden.

Patricia is survived by one sister, Pamela Herrara of Hayward, CA. If friends desire, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to either Tri-Town Rescue, Potsdam Vol. Rescue Squad, the Racquette River Lions Club, P. O. Box 723, Potsdam, NY, or to the Canton Unitarian Universalist Church.

Pat was born in Ithica, NY July 8, 1937, the daughter of Jacob and Leotta (Prime) Gengo. She graduated from Ithica High school, followed by receiving her BA from Albany State University, and her MA from Northwestern University in Chicago. Patricia was a speech therapist at St. Lawrence Central School, in Brasher Falls until her retirement.

She was a former member of Tri-Town Rescue Squad, Potsdam Vol. Rescue Squad, Potsdam Lions Club (now Racquette River Lions Club); Lyra Laurentian Cretona Vega #230 Chapter Order of the Eastern Star; American Association of University Women, League of Women Voters, NYS Retired Teachers Association, and a longtime member of the Canton Unitarian Universalist Church.

Patricia was an avid reader, loved and cared for numerous cats during her life, and she enjoyed Opera, and supported the Orchestra of Northern New York as a Patron for many years.

Following her request, there will be no calling hours.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Donaldson Seymour Funeral Home, in Potsdam.

