Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: Sunrises, Cream Cheese Fest & boxing

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We’re at the tail end of summer, and it’s making for some beautiful sunrises.

One from the Thousand Islands International Bridge was taken by Greg Stephens.

Another was taken at Black Lake as Rose Bouchey watched the boaters.

A barred owl likely enjoys the cooler night temperatures. Robin Harris saw one in Ogdensburg.

This past weekend was the annual Cream Cheese Festival in Lowville. We have video of one little fan jamming out to the band Tough Luck.

And there’s a pic of little Braeleigh enjoying the foam machine that was at the fest as well.

Congratulations to Colin Charlebois, who won the fight of the night at the Carmen Basillio Classic boxing tournament. Mel Busler slipped in for a photo.

Remember, the leaves are changing. As you’re out and about, we want to see fall foliage in the north country, so snap a pic and Send It To 7.

