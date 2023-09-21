Sheriff: fatal buggy crash ‘was most tragic accidents that we have seen’

A vehicle and an Amish buggy crashed in the town of Alexandria
A vehicle and an Amish buggy crashed in the town of Alexandria
By Sandy Torres
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson County Sheriff Peter Barnett calls Wednesday’s fatal crash between an Amish buggy and a pickup truck one of the worst.

“Very tragic. There was a one-year-old that was deceased at the scene, and three-year-old later deceased at Samaritan Medical Center,” he said.

The sheriff says as of Thursday night no charges have been pressed against 26-year-old Charlene Kring of LaFargeville. She was the driver of the pickup truck. Given the circumstances of the crash, the sheriff says that part will be challenging.

“The investigation is continuing. We will put an investigation together and it will be determined at a later date if any charges will be levied. We don’t know at this time,” he said.

There were two adults and four children riding in the buggy at the time of the crash.

Officials identify them as the Slabaugh family. Two parents and their four boys ages 4 and under.

A 1-year-old and 3-year-old died. The other family members, the parents, a 4-year-old, and an infant are in the hospital.

The pickup truck driver wasn’t hurt.

“It was one of the most tragic accidents that we have seen,” said Barnett.

The sheriff says people have to be aware of buggies when on the road.

“We share these roads with the Amish community. The horse and buggies are out there. These metal coffins that we operate every day...we need to realize how precious life is. When you’re behind the vehicles, you need to pay attention at all times,” he said.

The sheriff says the preliminary investigation shows the pickup truck driver might have been distracted. As to why, they don’t know that yet and the investigation is still ongoing.

A vehicle and an Amish buggy crashed in the town of Alexandria
World Peace Day
Ransomware
Soldiers were swinging, shooting and sprinting on Thursday to find out who is the “Top Cop.”
Alex and BJ Mosher with their antique boat
