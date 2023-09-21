Sunny & a bit warmer this afternoon

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We’re off to another chilly start. In fact, some areas are under a frost advisory for part of the morning.

Temperatures started in the 30s and 40s. A frost advisory is in effect until 8 a.m. for Lewis County, southeastern St. Lawrence County, and parts of the Adirondacks.

But in the end, we’ll have sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s.

It’s going to be another chilly night. Overnight lows will once again be in the 30s and 40s.

We wrap up summer on Friday. It will be sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

Saturday is the first day of fall. It will be partly sunny with highs in the low 70s.

It will be mostly sunny on Sunday. Highs will be around 70 degrees.

Skies will be partly to mostly sunny on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 60s all three days.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.