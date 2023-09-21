William W. Corbett, 73, of Watertown

William W. Corbett, 73, of Park Ave., Watertown, passed away September 19, 2023 at Samaritan Medical Center. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - William W. Corbett, 73, of Park Ave., Watertown, passed away September 19, 2023 at Samaritan Medical Center.

Bill was born March 17, 1950, in Watertown, NY, son of Edward and Elsie (Moldovan) Corbett. He graduated from Watertown High School in 1968, attended Kent State University and later in life graduated with an Associates Degree in Computer Science from Jefferson Community College. Bill was married to Irma Rodgers and Lorna Yosores, both ended in divorce.

Bill retired in 2012 From Roadway Express, Inc. in Carlisle, PA as a truck driver, previously working for various trucking companies throughout his career. After retirement, Bill was a school bus driver for the Watertown School District for a year. He then became a volunteer for the Volunteer Transportation Center.

Surviving are a son, Edward W. Corbett, Mechanicsburg, PA, two daughters, Victoria L. Kneer, Carmichael, CA, Stephanie (Jeff) Nadelen, Rodman, NY, two sisters, MaryAnn Chapralis, CA, Sue (George) Decker, West Gardner, ME, seven grandchildren, five great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.

Bill had a passion for music and enjoyed the time he spent playing as a drummer in many bands. He was a member of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters.

Calling hours will be Sunday from 2-4pm at the D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. A prayer service will be held Monday at 9:15 am at the funeral home. Please use the Academy Street entrance to the parking lot on Monday. A funeral service will follow at Holy Family Church at 10 am. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery. A gathering of Bill’s family and friends will be held immediately following the burial at his daughter Stephanie’s home, 10815 Lowe Road, Rodman, NY.

Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com

Due to construction on Keyes Avenue the funeral home parking lot may be accessed through the rear parking lot of First Presbyterian Church off Academy Street.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.