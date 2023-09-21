Winfred “Manny” Pelkey, 101, of Massena

Winfred “Manny” Pelkey, 101, a longtime resident of Massena, passed away September 7, 2023 at the home of his daughter in Bentonville, Arkansas, where he had been residing. (Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Winfred “Manny” Pelkey, 101, a longtime resident of Massena, passed away September 7, 2023 at the home of his daughter in Bentonville, Arkansas, where he had been residing.

Manny was born in Dickinson Center, the son of the late Arthur and Virginia “Jenny” (Jayson) Pelkey. He attended schools in Massena. He proudly served his country in the US Army during World War II. On May 17, 1947, he married Viola M. Barton at the Church of the Sacred Heart with Rev. Michael Jarecki, officiating. She predeceased him on October 26, 2013.

Manny was an Electrical Technician and Operator at Alcoa, retiring in 1983. He was a life member of the Earl J. Santimaw VFW Post 1143 and the Gerald R. Roy AMVETS Post #4. Throughout his life, he enjoyed camping, crafting, and traveling and was a longtime member of the former Bethel Assembly of God Church.

Manny is survived by his children, Jerry and Valerie Pelkey of Brushton, Gary Pelkey and his fiancé Sue Patton of Massena, Eric and Rhonda Pelkey of Rochester, and Pam and Steve Fournier of Bentonville, Arkansas; his grandchildren, Jason, Kevin, Brian, Kimberly, Nicholas, Samantha, Thomas, Kayla, Ashlee and Zell; many great grandchildren, his sisters, Ella Harper of Rochester and Shirley McCormick of Massena; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by a son, Lawrence Pelkey and his sisters, Eula Cannice, Viola Bush, Odena Gardner, Beulah Bogett; and his brothers, Patrick, Kenneth, Charles, Christopher, Glenn, Burton, and Hardy Pelkey.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends may call September 27, 2023 from 2-4:00 PM and 6-8:00 PM. Funeral services will be held September 28, 2023 at 9:00 AM followed by burial with military honors in Massena Center Cemetery. Following the services at the cemetery a celebration of his life will be held at the VFW, all are welcome to attend.

In lieu of flowers those wishing may consider memorial contributions to be made in his memory to the Cerebral Palsy or the American Diabetes Association.

