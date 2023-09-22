After two killed in buggy accident, ‘We are heartbroken’

TOWN OF ALEXANDRIA, New York (WWNY) - After a rear-end collision this week killed two young Amish boys, there is fear on the road in the Amish community.

“I don’t ...feel safe walking on pavement, I want to go on the grass, the fear is there,” said Amish community member Amanda Weaver.

The crash Wednesday was on County Route 2 in the Town of Alexandria. A pick-up truck rear- ended the Slabaugh family buggy.

Noah and Mattie Slabaugh and their four young boys were in the buggy. Two of the boys died.

Weaver’s farm is across the Slabaugh’s home.

She says the Amish community is being accepting of the tragedy and that it’s ‘God’s plan.’

On the other side of the Slabaugh home lives Donna Russell.

“We are heart broken,” she said. “Noah and his family are close friends of ours. We’ve been there for the birth of their children, giving them rides to the midwives "

Russell wishes drivers would be alert at all times, looking out for the Amish.

“They shouldn’t have to be afraid to travel on our roads, it’s their roads too,” she said.

Town of Alexandria supervisor Brent Sweet says people can expect more Amish buggy signs to go up soon.

Meantime, there are three things that some in the Amish community say you can do when you see a buggy on the road: one, stay off your phone; two, please slow down, and three to be mindful of anything that can startle the horses.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of the pickup, 26 year old Charlene Kring of LaFargeville, may have been distracted when the crash happened. No charges have been filed. Kring’s mother tells 7 News the family is sorry for what happened.

The funeral of the two young boys will be Sunday.

