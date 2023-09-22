Athlete of the Week: Victoria Noone

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week, we honor a swimmer from Indian River who is off to a great start on her season. Her aquatic talents earning her this week’s title.

Victoria Noone is a senior swimmer off to a fast start this season. She’s undefeated so far through 5 meets, unblemished in both the 50 Freestyle and 100 Freestyle.

She’s also been a part of numerous relay wins so far this season.

This talented student athlete is coming into her own in her last year at Indian River.

Victoria is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for September 22, 2023.

You can hear from her and see her in action in Mel Busler's report

