Athlete of the Week: Victoria Noone

By Mel Busler
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week, we honor a swimmer from Indian River who is off to a great start on her season. Her aquatic talents earning her this week’s title.

Victoria Noone is a senior swimmer off to a fast start this season. She’s undefeated so far through 5 meets, unblemished in both the 50 Freestyle and 100 Freestyle.

She’s also been a part of numerous relay wins so far this season.

This talented student athlete is coming into her own in her last year at Indian River.

Victoria is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for September 22, 2023.

You can hear from her and see her in action in Mel Busler’s report in the video above.

