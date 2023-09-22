Cooperative Extension to host fall nature walk

Fall nature hike
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Cornell Cooperative Extension is hosting a fall nature hike next week.

CCE horticulture educators Sue Gwise and Cierra Williams said participants will learn about native species of plants as well as invasive species, such as swallowwort.

Watch the video for their interview on 7 New This Morning.

The walk is from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, September 30 at Robert G. Wehle State Park in Henderson (Note: the graphic in the video has the date wrong).

Learn more and sign up at reg.cce.cornell.edu.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two children died and four other people were injured when a pickup truck crashed into the rear...
1yo & 3yo dead after pickup rear ends Amish buggy
Sliders Food Mart in Clayton
Who bought that $1M Powerball ticket in Clayton? Revealed!
State Police after morning shooting
Great Bend shooting & search
A vehicle and an Amish buggy crashed in the town of Alexandria
Pickup truck and Amish buggy collide, serious injuries reported
Some neighbors are worried about the condition of a Three Mile Bay property. They’re...
Neighbors wonder if property operates puppy mill

Latest News

State police continue to investigate a pair of shooting complaints near Great Bend on Thursday.
Troopers release info on shooting incident near Great Bend
WWNY TV Dinner 11-15-19
TV Dinner: Pumpkin Alfredo & Lemon Garlic Chicken
Woofs and Witches 5K Walk
Dress up your pup for Woofs & Witches 5K
General Brown's Ben Eichorn intercepts a pass in his own end zone in a Thursday night gridiron...
Highlights & scores: Football, soccer & volleyball