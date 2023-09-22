Cooperative Extension to host fall nature walk

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Cornell Cooperative Extension is hosting a fall nature hike next week.

CCE horticulture educators Sue Gwise and Cierra Williams said participants will learn about native species of plants as well as invasive species, such as swallowwort.

Watch the video for their interview on 7 New This Morning.

The walk is from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, September 30 at Robert G. Wehle State Park in Henderson (Note: the graphic in the video has the date wrong).

Learn more and sign up at reg.cce.cornell.edu.

