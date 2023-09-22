District attorney investigator accidentally discharges firearm inside courthouse, police say

The Atlanta Police Department reported a Fulton County district attorney investigator...
The Atlanta Police Department reported a Fulton County district attorney investigator accidentally discharged her firearm inside the Fulton County Courthouse.(Atlanta News First)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - An accidental shooting caused panic at a courthouse in Atlanta Friday morning, according to police.

The Atlanta Police Department reported a Fulton County district attorney investigator accidentally discharged her firearm inside the Fulton County Courthouse and wounded her own leg.

Police said the investigator was alert, conscious and breathing following the incident.

They also reported there is currently no safety threat to the community.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two children died and four other people were injured when a pickup truck crashed into the rear...
1yo & 3yo dead after pickup rear ends Amish buggy
Sliders Food Mart in Clayton
Who bought that $1M Powerball ticket in Clayton? Revealed!
State Police after morning shooting
Great Bend shooting & search
A vehicle and an Amish buggy crashed in the town of Alexandria
Pickup truck and Amish buggy collide, serious injuries reported
Some neighbors are worried about the condition of a Three Mile Bay property. They’re...
Neighbors wonder if property operates puppy mill

Latest News

FILE - An employee works at a battery energy storage facility in Saginaw, Texas, April 25,...
Energy Department announces $325 million for batteries that can store clean electricity longer
Hospital staff pulled out all the stops to make sure Stephen and April Ruma could get married...
Hospital staff throws beach wedding for couple as groom faces terminal diagnosis
Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee speaks during Senate...
Search of Sen. Bob Menendez’s home turned up $100,000 in gold bars, $480,000 in hidden cash, prosecutors say
This Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric...
The US East Coast is under a tropical storm warning with landfall forecast in North Carolina
United Auto Workers march outside the Stellantis North American Headquarters, Wednesday, Sept....
Strikes against automakers spread to 38 locations in 20 states, Stellantis and GM are targeted