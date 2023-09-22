Douglas L. Besaw Sr., 68, of Ogdensburg

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Douglas passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday (Sept 20, 2023) at his garage.
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Celebration of Life will be held for Douglas L. Besaw Sr., age 68 of Ogdensburg on Sunday September 24, 2023 at the Lisbon Sports Club from 2:00 to 6:00pm. He passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday (Sept 20, 2023) at his garage.

Surviving is his wife Alicia; a son Douglas Besaw Jr. of Ogdensburg; two daughters Peggy Moore & her companion Darren Rivers of Ogdensburg and Crystal Besaw & her companion Bruce Fredericks of Ogdensburg; a daughter-like friend Vanessa LaFlair of Ogdensburg; grandchildren Miranda McCarthy, Marissa Young, Dylan Besaw, Hayden Coleman, Breanna Besaw, Wyatt Ward, Garret Moore & Layla Besaw; great-grandchildren Greyson, Mason, Charlotte & Luca; sisters Rosie Youngs of Canton, Betty (Dale) Lancto of Syracuse, Mary Baker of California, Nancy (Don) Johnson of Ogdensburg; a brother in law Dale Stevens of Lisbon; along with many nieces, nephews & cousins.

He was predeceased by his parents; a daughter Jeannie M. Besaw; three brothers Stanley, Frank & Harry Besaw; four sisters Joan Reynolds, Sally Wilson, Patricia Stevens and Sharon Ann; and two brother-in-laws Timothy Youngs and Neil Baker.

Doug was born on December 19, 1954 in Gouverneur, a son of the late Harry & Lena (Durham) Besaw. He attended Heuvelton Central School for his education, and later married Alicia Kendall on May 7, 1974. During his career he worked for Sias Trucking, Blairs Automotive, Dishaws Auto, and Abars Auto doing mechanical & body work.

Doug enjoyed watching western and action movies, working on antique cars, carpentry work and spending time with his family. Memorial contributions can be made to a charity of one’s choice. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

