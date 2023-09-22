Dress up your pup for Woofs & Witches 5K

Woofs and Witches 5K Walk
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a fundraiser next month to benefit the Lewis County Humane Society.

It’s called the Woofs and Witches 5K Walk. Graduate student Jenna Ritz and Madeyson Alexander, owner and head trainer at 315 K9 Academy, were on 7 News This Morning to talk about it.

You can watch their interview in the video above.

The 5K walk is at 9 a.m. on October 22 at the Francis X. Caprara Exhibition Hall at the Watertown Fairgrounds.

After the walk, there will be a costume contest, dog games, crafts, and vendors.

Call 315-955-3682 for more information. You can also visit the event’s Facebook page.

