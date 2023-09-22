Fish, harmed by asphalt spill, coming back

The state estimates that 5,000 gallons of asphalt emulsion spilled Tuesday when a tanker truck overturned in Lewis County.(New York State Department of Environmental Conservation)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WEST LEYDEN, New York (WWNY) - There were early signs Friday that the Mohawk River in Lewis County was rebounding after a tanker truck spill.

Tuesday, a tanker truck tipped over near the intersection of Osceola Road and State Route 26, spiling 5,000 gallons of asphalt emulsion into the east branch of the river.

A fish kill downstream from the spill was reported, the majority of which were identified by state experts as blacknose dace, common shiner, and creek chub.

But by Friday the news was better.

“Our fishery department indicates there is already live fish back in the streams and we’re pretty happy about that,” said Richard Furlong from the state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC).

The DEC does not have an estimate of the size of the fish kill.

‘Asphalt emulsion’ is asphalt mixed with water and other chemicals. It is sprayed on roads to produce a smooth coating.

“Portions of asphalt rose to the surface while others sank to the bottom which did create a lot of unique challenges,” Furlong said.

Furlong praised everyone who has helped with the spill and the clean-up.

“They’ve been super-proactive and have done everything we’ve asked them,” he said.

The cause of the accident remained unknown Friday evening.

