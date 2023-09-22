A gorgeous final day of summer

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Fall starts around 2:50 a.m. on Saturday.

In the meantime, the last day of summer is looking very nice.

Temperatures that started in the 40s will climb quickly and reach the low to mid-70s by afternoon.

And that’s going to happen with hardly a cloud in the sky.

A few clouds move in overnight, and we’ll wake up to temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Saturday will be partly sunny with highs in the low 70s.

There’s a 20% chance of a shower Sunday morning. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 70s.

We’ll have beautiful fall weather heading into next week.

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will all be mostly sunny with highs in the mid- to upper 60s.

