A gorgeous final day of summer

Friday AM weather
By Beth Hall
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 6:10 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Fall starts around 2:50 a.m. on Saturday.

In the meantime, the last day of summer is looking very nice.

Temperatures that started in the 40s will climb quickly and reach the low to mid-70s by afternoon.

And that’s going to happen with hardly a cloud in the sky.

A few clouds move in overnight, and we’ll wake up to temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Saturday will be partly sunny with highs in the low 70s.

There’s a 20% chance of a shower Sunday morning. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 70s.

We’ll have beautiful fall weather heading into next week.

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will all be mostly sunny with highs in the mid- to upper 60s.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two children died and four other people were injured when a pickup truck crashed into the rear...
1yo & 3yo dead after pickup rear ends Amish buggy
Sliders Food Mart in Clayton
Who bought that $1M Powerball ticket in Clayton? Revealed!
State Police after morning shooting
Great Bend shooting & search
A vehicle and an Amish buggy crashed in the town of Alexandria
Pickup truck and Amish buggy collide, serious injuries reported
Some neighbors are worried about the condition of a Three Mile Bay property. They’re...
Neighbors wonder if property operates puppy mill

Latest News

Friday AM weather
Friday AM weather
7 day
Sunny on Friday
7 day
wwny 6pm weather
Thursday AM weather
Thursday AM weather