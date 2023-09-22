Gray: background check for ammo unnecessary, redundant

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Concerned about New York State’s new background checks for ammunition purchases, north country Assemblyman Scott Gray has penned a letter to Governor Kathy Hochul.

As of last Wednesday, New Yorkers are required to undergo a background check and pay a $2.50 fee for all ammo purchases, as part of the state’s Concealed Carry Improvement Act.

In his letter, Gray, (Republican, 116th District, Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties) mentions issues such as delays in processing background checks, lack of communication for gun dealers, and suggests using a “retention” system so buyers don’t have to go through a background check every time they buy ammunition.

“It really is redundant, because most of the people have already gone through background checks for weapons, so this is really unnecessary to say the least,” Gray said.

The letter was also sent to the acting superintendent of the New York State Police and was signed by 24 of his colleagues.

In recent days, gun owners have reported delays and outright denials when attempting to purchase ammunition. The law puts state police in charge of the background checks.

