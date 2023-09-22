Highlights & scores: Football, soccer & volleyball

(WWNY) - General Brown and Lowville went head to head on the gridiron Thursday.

The Lions hosted the Red Raiders in the Section III Class C football matchup.

- Third quarter: General Brown is on top 24-14 when Logan Watson rolls out and connects with Dominic Swernik, who gets in for the touchdown, cutting the Lions’ lead to 4.

- Lowville looks to make it a 2-point game but Swernik’s pass is picked off in the endzone by Ben Eichhorn, keeping it a 4-point contest...

- Fourth quarter: the Lions answer. Cam Thomas takes it up the gut three yards for the touchdown. It’s 30-20 General Brown.

- The Lions go for 2 but Aiden McManaman is picked off by Devin Swernik, keeping it a 10-point contest

- The Lions look like they seal it when Drew Pauly finds pay dirt, but a holding call wipes out the score and the Lions turn it over on downs.

- Watson has one last chance, but his desperation pass is picked off by Ryan Chamberlain to ice it.

General Brown hands Lowville its first loss of the season 30-20.

The Watertown Lady Cyclones hosted Immaculate Heart in girls’ Frontier League soccer.

- Watertown has a great chance early but Ella Bowman’s shot bounces off the crossbar and into the hands of Gabriella Burroughs.

- Late first half: Watertown gets on the scoreboard when Bowman makes some nice moves and dents net. It’s 1-0 Watertown

- The Lady Cyclones look to add to their lead but, Burroughs make the diving save on the Alex Macutek shot.

Burroughs had 17 saves on the day, but Watertown beat IHC 1-0.

Indian River traveled to Potsdam for a Northern Athletic Conference volleyball matchup.

Indian River came out strong in the first set 25-11, although the Sandstoners made it close in the final two sets: 25-19, 26-24. Indian River swept in three sets.

Sydney Carbone led the Warriors with 7 kills, 3 aces, 2 digs, and 6 service points.

Ryleigh Fleming added 9 digs, 2 aces, 1 kill, and 9 service points.

Lilian De Alba pitched in 10 assists, 6 digs, and 9 service points.

Alena Riley added 5 kills, 1 block, and 2 aces.

For Potsdam, Liz Davidson had 3 kills, 2 blocks, and 1 ace, while Olivia Gilson provided 7 assists.

Thursday’s local scores

High school football

General Brown 30, Lowville 20

Girls’ high school soccer

Belleville Henderson 5, Thousand Islands 0

Beaver River 2, Sackets Harbor 0

Watertown 1, Immaculate Heart 0

LaFargeville 2, Lyme 1

South Lewis 1, Alexandria 1

Lowville 4, Carthage 0

Indian River 3, General Brown 0

Chateaugay 2, Brushton-Moira 0

Parishville-Hopkinton 2, Madrid-Waddington 0

Colton-Pierrepont 6, Tupper Lake 0

Boys’ high school soccer

Indian River 6, General Brown 0

Canton 9, Malone 3

Massena 1, Potsdam 0

Chateaugay 3, Brushton-Moira 2

Salmon River 5, Norwood-Norfolk 0

High school volleyball

Indian River 3, Potsdam 0

OFA 3, Madrid-Waddington 1

Canton 3, Gouverneur 0

Malone 3, Brushton-Moira 0

Girls’ high school swimming

Beaver River 56, Carthage 34

Indian River 94, South Lewis 60

Lowville 63, South Jefferson 35

Watertown 102, Thousand Islands 70

St. Lawrence Central 59, Malone 34

Girls’ high school tennis

Lowville 5, General Brown 0

Copenhagen 3, Beaver River 2

South Jefferson 3, Watertown 2

Carthage 4, Indian River 1

