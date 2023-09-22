History Lesson: The legacy of Jean’s Beans (who the heck was Jean?)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Every day for the past 70 years, beans are hot and ready at none other than Jean’s Beans.

The business has been a Watertown staple since 1953, when it was opened by the Fuller family, Neil and Hilda.

But neither of them was “Jean.” So where did the name — and the famous side dish — come from?

“Jean was actually a Frenchman who sold beans out of a kettle to workers during the Great Depression,” said Mark Bowman, who owns Jean’s Beans with his sister, Heather Williams. “It was an easy lunch, everyone could afford it. Eventually he saved up enough money and opened a storefront and expanded the menu and took it from there.”

Jean’s Beans Co. was founded. From its roots in Syracuse, it expanded across the state.

“At one point, I believe there were eight to 10 in New York and one in New Jersey,” Bowman said, “Elmira, Utica, Syracuse.”

Bowman and Williams are grandkids of the original owners. They plan to keep it in the family and in the community.

“People love Jean’s Beans,” Bowman said. “They have fond memories coming here with their parents, grandparents. It’s part of people growing up in Watertown.”

Serving up the same fish frie, doughnuts —and, yes, beans — that have been on the menu for 70 years.

“It’s really a legacy in Watertown,” Williams said, “and we’re happy to be a part of it.”

