InvestigateTV+ Season 1; Episode 10

Hospital screenings for newborns aren't the same across the country and the disparity can be deadly. Plus, strange finds from airport security checkpoints.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Today on InvestigateTV+: thousands of people are accidentally declared dead by the government each year. We uncover the simple mistake that can upend entire lives. Plus, heel prick tests catch rare diseases in thousands of babies each year but our investigation finds some states are worried they can’t meet demand for newborn screenings.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two children died and four other people were injured when a pickup truck crashed into the rear...
1yo & 3yo dead after pickup rear ends Amish buggy
Sliders Food Mart in Clayton
Who bought that $1M Powerball ticket in Clayton? Revealed!
State Police after morning shooting
Great Bend shooting & search
A vehicle and an Amish buggy crashed in the town of Alexandria
Pickup truck and Amish buggy collide, serious injuries reported
Some neighbors are worried about the condition of a Three Mile Bay property. They’re...
Neighbors wonder if property operates puppy mill

Latest News

State police continue to investigate a pair of shooting complaints near Great Bend on Thursday.
Troopers release info on shooting incident near Great Bend
WWNY TV Dinner 11-15-19
TV Dinner: Pumpkin Alfredo & Lemon Garlic Chicken
Woofs and Witches 5K Walk
Dress up your pup for Woofs & Witches 5K
General Brown's Ben Eichorn intercepts a pass in his own end zone in a Thursday night gridiron...
Highlights & scores: Football, soccer & volleyball
Jean's Beans in Watertown
History Lesson: The legacy of Jean’s Beans (who the heck was Jean?)