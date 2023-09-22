It’s a great....BIG...pumpkin this weekend

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - How do you describe the pumpkins at this weekend’s Gouverneur Pumpkin Festival?

Big? Not big enough.

Huge? Still not big enough, and over-used.

Jabba the Hutt big? Closer.

The 12th annual celebration of the gigantic, massive, the - well, you get the point - is Saturday and Sunday at the St. Lawrence County fairgrounds.

“You’re going to have the regular-sized pumpkins, but then you’re going to have pumpkins ranging in weight from 400 pounds to maybe, 1200, maybe 1500 pounds. Depends on the right pumpkin,” said Don Peck, manager of the St. Lawrence County Fair.

The two day event includes crafters, games, fair food, and cow train rides. Wood carvings will be auctioned off.

The big event? Sunday at 4 PM, they do the giant pumpkin drop, in all its messy glory.

Find a complete schedule of the weekend’s events here.

