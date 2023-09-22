Live from the Watertown Fairgrounds: A Riley Green concert preview

Riley Green Concert
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Riley Green concert is Friday night at the Watertown Fairgrounds.

It’s part of the Disabled Persons Action Organization’s summer concert series.

Beth Hall was live at the fairgrounds during 7 News At Noon to give us a preview.

Tickets are still available. You can buy them at the door or at dpaoconcerts.com.

The show starts at 7 p.m., so you might want to take a jacket in case it starts to cool off.

The opening acts are Josh Cox and the Rattle Snakes and Parmalee.

