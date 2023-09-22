Man accused of trying to abduct 6 women

Police said neighborhood surveillance video helped them to identify the suspect and the car he...
Police said neighborhood surveillance video helped them to identify the suspect and the car he was driving.
By KHOU staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLAIRE, Texas (KHOU) - A man accused of nearly abducting six women in the Houston area has been arrested.

Bellaire police said 29-year-old Amar Barkouda has spent the last three days terrorizing a Bellaire neighborhood, nearly abducting six different young women.

”He would follow them, stop the car, get out and approach and try to engage them just in conversation, and in a couple of cases, the women were able to get away from him. In one case, he got very close to one of the victims,” said Bellaire Police Chief Onesimo Lopez.

They said Barkouda hit four different spots between Tuesday and Thursday. The last attacks came Thursday morning.

Neighborhood surveillance video led to a description of Barkouda, and the beige Toyota Camry victims say he was driving ultimately lead police to a traffic stop at a construction site at the intersection of Chimney Rock and Evergreen.

“We dispatched officers into the area and were able to locate the suspect not too far away from where we received the calls,” Lopez said. “The construction likely slowed him down, which is why, one of the reasons we were able to catch him.”

It’s not Barkouda’s first run-in with police.

As this week’s attacks unfolded, court records reveal he was already out on bond, charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly holding two people hostage with a screwdriver at the Scottish Rite Masonic Center last summer in southwest Houston.

Neighbors said enough is enough.

“It’s a revolving door here in Houston, and this is something that needs to be addressed seriously,” Theresa Bosley said.

“We know this individual is dangerous and really needs to be off the streets,” Lopez said.

Copyright 2023 KHOU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two children died and four other people were injured when a pickup truck crashed into the rear...
1yo & 3yo dead after pickup rear ends Amish buggy
Sliders Food Mart in Clayton
Who bought that $1M Powerball ticket in Clayton? Revealed!
State Police after morning shooting
Great Bend shooting & search
A vehicle and an Amish buggy crashed in the town of Alexandria
Pickup truck and Amish buggy collide, serious injuries reported
Some neighbors are worried about the condition of a Three Mile Bay property. They’re...
Neighbors wonder if property operates puppy mill

Latest News

FILE - The Amazon logo is seen, Sept. 6, 2012, in Santa Monica, Calif. Amazon said limited...
Amazon Prime Video will soon come with ads, or a $2.99 monthly charge to dodge them
United Auto Workers march outside the Stellantis North American Headquarters, Wednesday, Sept....
Targeted auto strikes may spread to other states and cities as noon deadline set by union nears
Woofs and Witches 5K Walk
Dress up your pup for Woofs & Witches 5K
This Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric...
The US East Coast is under a tropical storm warning with landfall forecast in North Carolina