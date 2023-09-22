O’burg city budget has no tax rate increase, but...

Ogdensburg city hall
Ogdensburg city hall
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The proposed Ogdensburg city budget for the coming year does not increase the tax rate of $16.58 for every thousand dollars of a property’s assessed value.

However, many homes in Ogdensburg are worth more, after a city-wide reassessment this year, and they will presumably pay more. The total value of property in the city jumps from $271 million to $339 million.

And the city plans to raise more from property taxes in 2024, up from $4.7 million to $5.9 million.

Some details of the budget were released Friday afternoon.

In all, the budget calls for spending of just under $14 million, about the size of a small school district in northern New York.

Both the water fund and the sewer fund would go up, under the new budget.

City council will get its first look at the budget Monday night, with the first budget session October 16.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two children died and four other people were injured when a pickup truck crashed into the rear...
1yo & 3yo dead after pickup rear ends Amish buggy
Sliders Food Mart in Clayton
Who bought that $1M Powerball ticket in Clayton? Revealed!
State Police after morning shooting
Great Bend shooting & search
A vehicle and an Amish buggy crashed in the town of Alexandria
Sheriff: fatal buggy crash ‘was most tragic accidents that we have seen’
Some neighbors are worried about the condition of a Three Mile Bay property. They’re...
Neighbors wonder if property operates puppy mill

Latest News

2021 photo from the Gouverneur Pumpkin Festival.
It’s a great....BIG...pumpkin this weekend
Ash tree in Watertown, with sign warning of emerald ash borer.
As ash trees face danger, Watertown does battle
In 2021. two north country World War II veterans were among the veterans who took the Honor...
You can help veterans get to Washington, DC
Ammunition (file photo)
Gray: background check for ammo unnecessary, redundant