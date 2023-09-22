O’burg city budget has no tax rate increase, but...

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The proposed Ogdensburg city budget for the coming year does not increase the tax rate of $16.58 for every thousand dollars of a property’s assessed value.

However, many homes in Ogdensburg are worth more, after a city-wide reassessment this year, and they will presumably pay more. The total value of property in the city jumps from $271 million to $339 million.

And the city plans to raise more from property taxes in 2024, up from $4.7 million to $5.9 million.

Some details of the budget were released Friday afternoon.

In all, the budget calls for spending of just under $14 million, about the size of a small school district in northern New York.

Both the water fund and the sewer fund would go up, under the new budget.

City council will get its first look at the budget Monday night, with the first budget session October 16.

