Samaritan expands mental health unit

Artist's rendition of the new Secure Behavioral Health Unit in Samaritan Medical Center's emergency department.(Source: Samaritan Medical Center)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Samaritan Medical Center is expanding the emergency department’s secure unit for behavioral health.

Construction has started to expand the unit from five beds to 12.

Samaritan announced the start of work Friday, and said it was necessary because the hospital’s emergency department is seeing more psychiatric patients, and in particular, more young people needing psychiatric help.

“This has two immediate impacts – there are fewer beds to treat medical patients and more staff members are needed to watch psychiatric patients in these medical rooms because there are inherent equipment and safety risks in a traditional medical room,” the hospital said in a press release.

The psychiatric patients are waiting longer in the emergency department when they need to be hospitalized, according to the press release.

“The current physical space to help safely stabilize these patients is not adequate within the emergency department’s current behavioral health unit.”

The project will cost $2.5 million, paid in part by money from the Samaritan Foundation, the Children’s Miracle Network, and money from the state Attorney General’s settlement with drug companies connected to the opiate crisis.

One change you may notice if you’re in Samaritan frequently: the current coffee shop in the lobby will move to a different space in the lobby.

Samaritan’s press release notes the Covid pandemic contributes to the increase in mental health problems, with “more stress, anxiety, isolation and breaks in outpatient care.”

