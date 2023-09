WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s Court Street will be closed for paving on Friday and maybe for part of Monday.

The street will be closed from Public Square to North Massey Street.

City crews expect to reopen the street by 5 p.m. each day.

People should use other routes, such as Black River Parkway or Arsenal Street, while work is underway.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.