Troopers release info on shooting incident near Great Bend

State police continue to investigate a pair of shooting complaints near Great Bend on Thursday.
State police continue to investigate a pair of shooting complaints near Great Bend on Thursday.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - State police continue to investigate a shots-fired complaint in the town of Champion on Thursday.

Troopers say they responded to the complaint around 6:45 a.m. at 36100 Jackson II Road. They learned from the homeowner — who called in the complaint —that a neighbor had seen a man in a black Volkswagen shoot a firearm at the home.

No one was injured in the shooting.

While police were interviewing neighbors, a second call came in at around 9:20 a.m. for another shots-fired incident, this one on a snowmobile trail off State Route 26 across from the Great Bend Fire Department, also in the town of Champion.

The homeowner who reported the first incident located a suspect, pursued him onto an ATV trail, and restrained the suspect until troopers arrived.

The suspect, who was injured from a motor vehicle collision and being restrained, was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Troopers collected evidence at the scene as they continue to investigate.

State police were assisted by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the Village of West Carthage Police Department, and Carthage Area Rescue.

