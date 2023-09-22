TV Dinner: Pumpkin Alfredo & Lemon Garlic Chicken

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It will get you in the mood for fall.

Chef Chris Manning prepared a pumpkin alfredo with lemon and garlic grilled chicken. He saiys the pasta also pairs well with pork and shrimp.

The marinade is good for chicken, pork, or beef.

For the alfredo, make sure you grab pumpkin purée, not pumpkin pie filling.

Pumpkin Alfredo

- 2 tablespoons butter

- 4 cloves garlic, minced

- 1 cup pumpkin purée (not pie filling)

- 2 cups heavy cream

- ½ cup cream cheese

- ½ cup grated parmesan

- Salt and pepper to taste

- 1 pound pasta, cooked

Melt butter in a Dutch oven on low heat. Cook the garlic for about 30 seconds, then add pumpkin, cream, cream cheese, parmesan, and salt and pepper. Add pasta and cook until sauce is smooth and pasta is coated.

Serve with grilled chicken, shrimp, or pork.

Lemon Garlic Marinade

- ¼ cup olive oil

- 4 cloves garlic. Minced

- Zest and juice of 1 lemon

- 1 teaspoon salt

- 1 teaspoon ground black pepper

Mix ingredients together. Use to marinate one pound of chicken, beef, or pork. Marinate for several hours. Twenty-four hours is preferable to get that lemony flavor.

