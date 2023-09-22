TV Dinner: Pumpkin Alfredo & Lemon Garlic Chicken

WWNY TV Dinner 11-15-19
WWNY TV Dinner 11-15-19
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It will get you in the mood for fall.

Chef Chris Manning prepared a pumpkin alfredo with lemon and garlic grilled chicken. He saiys the pasta also pairs well with pork and shrimp.

The marinade is good for chicken, pork, or beef.

For the alfredo, make sure you grab pumpkin purée, not pumpkin pie filling.

Pumpkin Alfredo

- 2 tablespoons butter

- 4 cloves garlic, minced

- 1 cup pumpkin purée (not pie filling)

- 2 cups heavy cream

- ½ cup cream cheese

- ½ cup grated parmesan

- Salt and pepper to taste

- 1 pound pasta, cooked

Melt butter in a Dutch oven on low heat. Cook the garlic for about 30 seconds, then add pumpkin, cream, cream cheese, parmesan, and salt and pepper. Add pasta and cook until sauce is smooth and pasta is coated.

Serve with grilled chicken, shrimp, or pork.

Lemon Garlic Marinade

- ¼ cup olive oil

- 4 cloves garlic. Minced

- Zest and juice of 1 lemon

- 1 teaspoon salt

- 1 teaspoon ground black pepper

Mix ingredients together. Use to marinate one pound of chicken, beef, or pork. Marinate for several hours. Twenty-four hours is preferable to get that lemony flavor.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two children died and four other people were injured when a pickup truck crashed into the rear...
1yo & 3yo dead after pickup rear ends Amish buggy
Sliders Food Mart in Clayton
Who bought that $1M Powerball ticket in Clayton? Revealed!
State Police after morning shooting
Great Bend shooting & search
A vehicle and an Amish buggy crashed in the town of Alexandria
Pickup truck and Amish buggy collide, serious injuries reported
Some neighbors are worried about the condition of a Three Mile Bay property. They’re...
Neighbors wonder if property operates puppy mill

Latest News

Jean's Beans in Watertown
History Lesson: The legacy of Jean’s Beans (who the heck was Jean?)
TV Dinner: Pumpkin Alfredo & Lemon Garlic Chicken
TV Dinner: Pumpkin Alfredo & Lemon Garlic Chicken
Rose Bouchey was watching the boats as she snapped this pic of a sunset over Black Lake.
Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: Sunrises, Cream Cheese Fest & boxing
Several hunting seasons start soon.
Ag Weekly: When does hunting season start? Here’s a rundown