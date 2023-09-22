Woman sues McDonald’s claiming severe burns from hot coffee

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 14, 2013 file photo, coffee served in a foam cup is held for a...
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 14, 2013 file photo, coffee served in a foam cup is held for a photographer, at a McDonald's restaurant in New York.(Mark Lennihan | (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan))
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – McDonald’s is being sued again after a customer allegedly burned herself after spilling hot coffee.

According to the lawsuit, an elderly woman claims she was served a scalding cup of coffee with an improperly attached lid from a McDonald’s restaurant in San Francisco.

As a result, the coffee allegedly poured out on her lap after she tried drinking it and caused severe burns.

The lawsuit also alleges that the restaurant employees refused to help her, but in a statement, the McDonald’s CEO said employees and management spoke to the woman within minutes of the incident.

The CEO also said the company is reviewing the claim in detail.

The company was previously sued in 1992 after a woman suffered third-degree burns after spilling coffee.

She was awarded nearly $3.2 million but later settled for roughly $480,000.

Earlier this year, a family was awarded $800,000 after a toddler was burned by hot chicken nuggets served by McDonald’s.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two children died and four other people were injured when a pickup truck crashed into the rear...
1yo & 3yo dead after pickup rear ends Amish buggy
Sliders Food Mart in Clayton
Who bought that $1M Powerball ticket in Clayton? Revealed!
State Police after morning shooting
Great Bend shooting & search
A vehicle and an Amish buggy crashed in the town of Alexandria
Pickup truck and Amish buggy collide, serious injuries reported
Some neighbors are worried about the condition of a Three Mile Bay property. They’re...
Neighbors wonder if property operates puppy mill

Latest News

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in his...
US education chief considers new ways to discourage college admissions preference for kids of alumni
Approximately 48,000 mattresses are under the recall.
Recall issued for Costco mattresses due to risk of mold exposure
Jean's Beans in Watertown
History Lesson: The legacy of Jean’s Beans (who the heck was Jean?)
Wake Up Weather
A gorgeous final day of summer