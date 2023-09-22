You can help veterans get to Washington, DC

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The next ‘Honor Flight’ taking north country veterans to our nation’s capitol is next weekend.

You can help.

This Saturday and Sunday, (September 24 and 24) a can and bottle drive is being held at Bradley’s Military Supply on Route 11, near Evans Mills.

The money raised by the can and bottle drive will help defray the cost of flying veterans - including five from the north country - to Washington next weekend, where they will be given a hero’s welcome and get to see Arlington National Cemetery, the World War II memorial and the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

The flight is at no cost to the veterans.

“We fly them to Washington for the day and they visit all the monuments,” said Dan Cummings from Honor Flight Syracuse, “And they spend the day reflecting on their service and it’s very special.”

Cans and bottles can be dropped off between 9 AM and 5 PM.

“We are truly grateful to TOMRA, which has donated over $64,000 to us from 3 previous bottle/can collections,” said Kevin Bradley, president of Honor Flight Syracuse.

“And we are so appreciative of Bradley’s Surplus and Destiny USA for their support of our mission of flying veterans to Washington, DC to receive the honor and recognition they so rightfully deserve.”

(TOMRA is the bottle and can recycler.)

