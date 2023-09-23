Barbara C. Thorpe, 89, formerly of Potsdam, passed away on September 21, 2023 at Lynchburg General Hospital in Virginia. (Source: Funeral Home)

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Barbara C. Thorpe, 89, formerly of Potsdam, passed away on September 21, 2023 at Lynchburg General Hospital in Virginia.

Barbara was born on March 14, 1934 in Massena, the daughter of the late Paul and Ethel (Cummings) Crump. She graduated from Massena High School and later married Lawrence Thorpe on April 16, 1955 at Sacred Heart Church in Massena. He later predeceased her on October 26, 1989.

Barbara was a devout Catholic who attended St. Mary’s Church in Potsdam, NY prior to moving to Virginia in 2019. She loved working in her flower garden at her home in Potsdam and spending summers with her family at Cranberry Lake in the Adirondacks. She enjoyed listening to her son, Bob, play trumpet with the Norwood Brass Firemen and was very proud of all their accomplishments. She was a loving mother and wife who will be greatly missed.

Barbara is survived by her children, Timothy (Merry) Thorpe of Oxnard, CA, Susan Thorpe of Forest, VA and Lisa (Charles) Gardner of Forest, VA; a brother, Gerald (Betty) Crump of Madrid; two grandchildren, James Gardner and Catherine Gardner as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by a son, Robert Thorpe; a brother, Clifford Crump and a sister, Alberta Crump.

Friends and family are invited to call on Friday, September 29, 2023 from 2:00 – 4:00 pm and 6:00 - 8:00 pm at the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home in Potsdam. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, 10:00 am at St. Mary’s Church in Potsdam. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the care of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home in Potsdam where memories and condolences may be shared online with the family at www.donaldsonseymour.com

