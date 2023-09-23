A community gets festive at Cape Vincent’s Oktoberfest

There was plenty of beer mug clanking in Cape Vincent as the village put on its annual...
There was plenty of beer mug clanking in Cape Vincent as the village put on its annual Oktoberfest celebration.(wwny)
By Sandy Torres
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - “Mein Heim veck von Heim,” said Petra Sadler. “Home away from Home.”

“Is that Cape Vincent for you?”

“Oh, yes it is! My home away from home,” said Sadler.

That’s Petra Sadler. She says she is from a small village in Germany but has been living in Cape Vincent for a few years now. She says it’s celebrations like the village’s annual Oktoberfest that make her feel close to home.

“So many people that speak the language here, which I’m really surprised about, so many people here have the authentic bavarian costumes for Oktoberfest, which is a lot of fun seeing,” said Sadler.

Oktoberfest features a Volksfest and beer festival.

She says besides the beer, her favorite part is the music.

Also a highlight at this year’s Oktoberfest, the traditional German clothing. Lederhosen for men and Dirndl for women.

Sandy Coombs helped organize this year’s Oktoberfest.

“This gives everyone an opportunity to come out experience some German culture and really Oktoberfest is great as a gathering time,” said Coombs.

This is the 15th year Cape Vincent has put on this German staple.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vehicle and an Amish buggy crashed in the town of Alexandria
Sheriff: fatal buggy crash ‘was most tragic accidents that we have seen’
State police continue to investigate a pair of shooting complaints near Great Bend on Thursday.
Troopers release info on shooting incident near Great Bend
Ammunition (file photo)
Gray: background check for ammo unnecessary, redundant
Jean's Beans in Watertown
History Lesson: The legacy of Jean’s Beans (who the heck was Jean?)
Two children died and four other people were injured when a pickup truck crashed into the rear...
1yo & 3yo dead after pickup rear ends Amish buggy

Latest News

It’s National Hunting and Fishing Day, and here in the North Country, some folks took the day...
North Country celebrates National Hunting and Fishing Day
Although many aren’t related, a Mercy Hospital Reunion Saturday was coined as a “family...
A ‘family reunion’ for former Mercy Hospital employees
Friday Sports: Gridiron contests conquer the North Country
It’s a football Friday night around the North Country with plenty of high school gridiron action.
Friday Sports: Gridiron contests conquer the North Country