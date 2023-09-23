A community gets festive at Cape Vincent’s Oktoberfest

CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - “Mein Heim veck von Heim,” said Petra Sadler. “Home away from Home.”

“Is that Cape Vincent for you?”

“Oh, yes it is! My home away from home,” said Sadler.

That’s Petra Sadler. She says she is from a small village in Germany but has been living in Cape Vincent for a few years now. She says it’s celebrations like the village’s annual Oktoberfest that make her feel close to home.

“So many people that speak the language here, which I’m really surprised about, so many people here have the authentic bavarian costumes for Oktoberfest, which is a lot of fun seeing,” said Sadler.

Oktoberfest features a Volksfest and beer festival.

She says besides the beer, her favorite part is the music.

Also a highlight at this year’s Oktoberfest, the traditional German clothing. Lederhosen for men and Dirndl for women.

Sandy Coombs helped organize this year’s Oktoberfest.

“This gives everyone an opportunity to come out experience some German culture and really Oktoberfest is great as a gathering time,” said Coombs.

This is the 15th year Cape Vincent has put on this German staple.

