A ‘family reunion’ for former Mercy Hospital employees

TOWN OF PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - Although many aren’t related, a Mercy Hospital Reunion Saturday was coined as a “family reunion” for many.

Employees from the former Watertown hospital came together at Highland Meadows Golf Course to eat and share memories of their time at Mercy Hospital.

These reunions were a yearly tradition when the hospital closed its doors in 2013, but this is the first one that has happened in 4 years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those who have helped to continue putting these on say it’s great to catch up with former colleagues who they may have lost contact with, reminiscing on their many years working at the hospital.

“You get tears, you get cold chills. You just want to hug everybody because you do miss everybody and so many have passed. It’s sad that it’s part of your life, it’s there you know, you can’t erase it,” said Debra Waite.

“One thing that you know everybody says is, why did you stay there? It is one simple answer, family. Everybody knew everybody, it didn’t matter where you worked,” said Liz Davis.

Both ladies say their committee is hoping to hold reunions on an annual basis again. Anyone interested in participating in future reunions is encouraged to reach out to them directly for more information.

