Friday Sports: Gridiron contests conquer the North Country

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a football Friday night around the North Country with plenty of high school gridiron action.

We start with Section 3 Class A Football from Watertown High School as the Cyclones host Fulton.

The Cyclones get on the board first when John Flowers finds Johnathon Porco for a 21 yard touchdown: Watertown up 7-0.

Fulton looks to answer but they’re stopped on a 4th and short in the red zone.

Watertown beats Fulton 49-6.

In Section 3 Class B play from Philadelphia, Indian River hosted Westhill.

The Warriors get on the board first when Dylan Riley plows in from a yard out: Warriors up 8-0.

Indian River’s defense comes up big when Brycen Dewaine comes up with the sack of Elijah Welch.

Indian River adds to its lead when Derek Jones plows in from 7 yards out.

Indian River beats Westhill 44-14.

Also in Section 3 Class B Football from Carthage, the Comets hosted Oneida.

In the 2nd quarter, it was 14-7 Carthage when Geremiah Ademola-Sadipe goes in from 5 yards out to put the Comets up 21-7 at the half.

In the 3rd quarter, it was Ademola-Sadipe again, this time finding a hole and going 64 yards for the touchdown: 28-7 Comets.

Carthage goes on to beat Oneida 42-14.

In Section 3 Class D Football from Sandy Creek, the Comets hosted Pulaski.

In the 1st quarter, Comets Quarterback Hudson Hunt fumbles. Pulaski recovers the loose ball.

The Comets get on the board first when Mason Ennist finds a hole and he takes it to the house for the touchdown: 7-0 Comets.

Sandy Creek beats Pulaski 48-6.

In non-league football from Adams, South Jeff hosted Potsdam.

In the 2nd quarter, it was 8-0 Spartans when Ian VanWagner is picked off by the Spartans Caleb McCarger.

In the 3rd quarter, Jace Livingston takes it in for 6: 14-0 South Jeff.

South Jeff beats Potsdam 34-8.

In 8-Man Football from Cape Vincent, Thousand Islands hosted South Lewis.

T.I. takes the lead on Jack Ludlow’s quarterback keeper: 6-0 Vikings.

The Falcons look to answer, but Nolan Doxtater comes up with the sack of Ivan Branigan.

Ludlow comes up with the fumble recovery as T.I. beats South Lewis 46-8.

