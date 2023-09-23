Linda M. Newtown, 77, of Madrid

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADRID, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Linda M. Newtown, 77 a resident of 1952 St. Highway 345, Madrid, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood.  Mrs. Newtown passed away early Saturday morning at the Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center.  Among her survivors is her husband John.  A complete obituary will be available when finalized.  The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Linda M. Newtown.

