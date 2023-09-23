Linda M. Newtown, 77, of Madrid

MADRID, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Linda M. Newtown, 77 a resident of 1952 St. Highway 345, Madrid, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood. Mrs. Newtown passed away early Saturday morning at the Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center. Among her survivors is her husband John. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Linda M. Newtown.

