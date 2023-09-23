North Country celebrates National Hunting and Fishing Day

TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s National Hunting and Fishing Day, and here in the North Country, some folks took the day to celebrate.

On Saturday, Watertown’s Sportsman Club featured different hunting and fishing activities. This included pond fishing and slingshot.

Patrons also got a chance to check out the nearby shooting range and browse through hunting gear and vendors.

Those with the event say hunting and fishing are a big part of North Country culture.

“Our heritage is hunting and fishing, back. Survival in the olden days, pioneer days, now it is considered more of a sport, my firm belief if you try it, you’ll like it,” said Sarah Conley, President of the Watertown Sportsman’s Club.

Conley says the group hopes to keep this tradition alive for many years to come and advises everyone to follow all regulations and safety protocols while out in nature.

