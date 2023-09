WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -Tropical storm Ophelia will produce some clouds this weekend for the North Country. Expect partly cloudy skies tonight with lows near 50.

Saturday will be partly sunny with highs around 70.

There is a slight chance for a rain shower on Sunday. Highs will be near 70.

Monday and Tuesday will be mainly sunny with highs around 70.

